Tuesday Scores-Wednesday Schedule

By Gary Scott on January 29, 2025 at 6:28am

South County and Triopia held off upset bids at the Triopia boys tournament last night.

Triopia finished the night with a 64-58 overtime win over Beardstown, after South County dropped Rushville Industry 57-40, and Calhoun stopped Griggsville Perry 41-32.

Jacksonville was on the road and lost to Lincoln 45-34.

Meanwhile, on WLDS, we heard Routt come from behind and thump Liberty in the fourth quarter 62-49.

Around the area, West Central stopped North Mac 46-36, Auburn tripped Riverton 58-44 New Berlin lost to Pleasant Plains 33-30 in overtime, GNW lost to Staunton 49-41, Porta/AC defeated Athens 53-45, Havana was beaten by West Prairie 64-44, Brown County held off Payson 65-58, and Pittsfield beat Camp Point 40-37.

Around the CS-8, Glenwood defeated Effingham 47-35, Lanphier lost to Champaign Centennial 64-58, Taylorville was beaten by Rochester 59-46, Eisenhower blasted St Teresa 67-26, and MacArthur downed Champaign Central 64-51.

In girls’ action, JHS was hammered by Glenwood 65-7. Carrollton stopped Liberty 51-34 in the Lady Hawks Invitational at 6:30. North Greene lost to Edinburg 58-32.

The Illinois College basketball teams go to Cornell. The women lost 62-61. The IC men won 73-70.

This is an off night for the Triopia Tournament. Around the area, North Greene goes to Southwestern, West Central plays at Pleasant Hill, and Brown County hosts Mendon Unity.

In girls action, at the Lady Hawk Classic…Beardstown plays Granite City at 5:30 followed by Calhoun and Father McGivney. New Berlin-South County welcomes Pawnee, and Rushville Industry stays home for Hamilton.