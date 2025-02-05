Tuesday Scores-Wednesday Schedule

By Gary Scott on February 5, 2025 at 6:44am

Last night, we had local games for both stations.

On WLDS, JHS held off Eisenhower 49-44. On WEAI, you heard Routt stop West Central 48-46, while raising $4-thousand for Braylee Littig.

Around the area, Carrollton held off Greenfield Northwestern 54-44, Triopia was downed by Calhoun 48-40, South County defeated Bunker Hill 57-24, Brown County stopped Southeastern 57-40, Porta/AC locked down New Berlin 52-41, Pleasant Hill lost to Griggsville Perry 73-54, Auburn fell to Pleasant Plains 51-43, Pittsfield was stopped by Payson 66-50, Calvary tripped Edinburg 85-66, and Western fell to Liberty 59-51.

In action involving CS8 teams, Rochester lost to Troy Triad 55-41, Southeast was downed by MacArthur 77-35, SHG was surprised by Springfield High 73-61, and Lanphier beat Glenwood 58-49.

In girls’ action, Beardstown stopped Liberty 53-46, and Pleasant Hill Western downed Illini West 50-37.

In boys’ action tonight, Pittsfield travels to Auburn, Beardstown welcomes Mendon Unity, and South County is at North Mac.

In girls’ play, New Berlin-South County plays at North Mac, GNW plays at Brown County, Carrollton is at Bunker Hill, and Rushville Industry travels to Camp Point.

The Illinois College basketball teams play at Monmouth.