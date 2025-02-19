Tuesday Scores-Wednesday Schedule

By Gary Scott on February 19, 2025 at 6:25am

The JHS Jersey High basketball game was wiped away by the weather last night. It will not be made up.

On WEAI, we heard Routt Catholic roll over Decatur St Teresa 67-34.

Around the area, West Central hammered Camp Point 61-23, South County defeated Lutheran 58-51, North Greene fell to Pawnee 61-54, Triopia lost to Griggsville Perry 40-33, GNW pushed past Lincolnwood 56-34, New Berlin was thumped by Williamsville 52-27, Pleasant Plains nailed Illini Central 61-27, Pana beat North Mac 53-35, Beardstown stopped Lewistown 50-39, Auburn was upset by Porta/AC 57-55, and Western dropped a close game to Mendon Unity 46-43.

In Central State Eight play, Normal U High fell to Mahomet Seymour in overtime 55-54, MacArthur edged Mount Zion 58-57, and Lincoln rolled Prairie Central 56-20.

In girls’ post season at North Greene, Calhoun defeated North Greene 41-14, followed by Nokomis eliminating South Fork 66-32. At the 2A level, Camp Point held off Illini West 49-34, and Porta/AC stopped West Hancock 47-31.

Tonight, we are back at the bowl for the game with Taylorville. We will begin our broadcast on WEAI about 6:45.

Elsewhere, Carrollton plays at Brown County, Pittsfield makes up the game at Calhoun, Rochester travels to Maroa Forsyth, and Rushville Industry is at Illini West.

The Illinois College basketball teams host Knox College tonight.