Tuesday Scores-Wednesday Schedule

By Gary Scott on March 5, 2025 at 6:17am

There will be a new Class 1A boys state basketball champion.

Last night at North Greene, West Central was knocked off by Greenfield Northwestern 42-40. It was the third meeting of the year for these teams, each getting one win in the regular season.

Elsewhere, Illini Bluffs lost to Princeville 56-41 at Brimfield. At Greenville, Auburn eliminated Pleasant Plains 50-39. Glenwood fought off Champaign Central 56-45 at Decatur Eisenhower.

Tonight, Brown County and Metro East Lutheran will clash at North Greene. The game tips off at 7, and our pregame show begins about 6:45 on WEAI.

At Brimfield tonight, Peoria Christian plays Illini Central.

Williamsville and Staunton play at Greenville. Lincoln and Mount Zion meet at Decatur Eisenhower.

Illinois College baseball hammered Wentworth Institue of Technology 15-7. The IC softball team, also in Florida, lost twice, 3-2 to Gustavas Adolphus College, and 3-2 to Lebanon Valley College.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

