Tuesday Scores-Wednesday Schedule

By Gary Scott on April 2, 2025 at 6:16am

In baseball yesterday, JHS lost to Rochester 9-1, Routt beat Brown County 10-5, North Mac held off Carrollton 3-1, Pittsfield was shut down by Pleasant Plains 10-0, Beardstown knocked off Mendon Unity 3-2, Pleasant Hill lost to Camp Point 14-3, and Auburn was blasted by Staunton 14-2.

The JHS softball team was blasted by Rochester 21-0. Elsewhere, Routt was hammered by Brown County 12-2. Pittsfield blasted West Central 20-0, Triopia was defeated by Camp Point 10-1, GNW slipped past Western 9-6, Carrollton stopped Southwestern 7-0 and, Auburn downed Pana 5-3.

The JHS soccer team was blanked by Springfield High 7-0. Pleasant Plains-New Berlin ripped Lutheran 9-0. And, Auburn was shut down by Carlinville 6-0.

Illinois College swept a doubleheader with Principia yesterday, winning 19-4 and 9-3.

We plan to broadcast our first baseball game of the spring. Jacksonville hosts Lincoln today at 4:30, and our pregame show starts about 4:15 on WEAI.

Elsewhere, Pittsfield is at Brown County, Pleasant Hill heads to Camp Point and Rushville Industry is at Carthage.

In softball, JHS plays at Lincoln. Elsewhere, West Central hosts Beardstown, New Berlin-South County welcomes Southwestern, GNW goes to North Mac, Porta/AC entertains Taylorville, and Pittsfield is at Brown County.

In soccer, Beardstown hosts Monmouth, and North Mac travels to Greenville.

The JHS boys and girls track and field teams host a meet today.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

