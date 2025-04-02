Tuesday Scores-Wednesday Schedule

In baseball yesterday, JHS lost to Rochester 9-1, Routt beat Brown County 10-5, North Mac held off Carrollton 3-1, Pittsfield was shut down by Pleasant Plains 10-0, Beardstown knocked off Mendon Unity 3-2, Pleasant Hill lost to Camp Point 14-3, and Auburn was blasted by Staunton 14-2.
The JHS softball team was blasted by Rochester 21-0. Elsewhere, Routt was hammered by Brown County 12-2. Pittsfield blasted West Central 20-0, Triopia was defeated by Camp Point 10-1, GNW slipped past Western 9-6, Carrollton stopped Southwestern 7-0 and, Auburn downed Pana 5-3.
The JHS soccer team was blanked by Springfield High 7-0. Pleasant Plains-New Berlin ripped Lutheran 9-0. And, Auburn was shut down by Carlinville 6-0.
Illinois College swept a doubleheader with Principia yesterday, winning 19-4 and 9-3.
We plan to broadcast our first baseball game of the spring. Jacksonville hosts Lincoln today at 4:30, and our pregame show starts about 4:15 on WEAI.
Elsewhere, Pittsfield is at Brown County, Pleasant Hill heads to Camp Point and Rushville Industry is at Carthage.
In softball, JHS plays at Lincoln. Elsewhere, West Central hosts Beardstown, New Berlin-South County welcomes Southwestern, GNW goes to North Mac, Porta/AC entertains Taylorville, and Pittsfield is at Brown County.
In soccer, Beardstown hosts Monmouth, and North Mac travels to Greenville.
The JHS boys and girls track and field teams host a meet today.