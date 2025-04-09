Tuesday Scores-Wednesday Schedule

By Gary Scott on April 9, 2025 at 6:38am

In baseball yesterday, JHS stopped Springfield High 5-0 behind a one hitter thrown by AJ Charpentier.

Around the area, GNW tripped up Nokomis 4-2, Liberty hammered Triopia 11-1, Calhoun clipped Pittsfield 6-5, Beardstown hauled down West Hancock 6-4, Auburn was outslugged by Athens 15-7, Rushville Industry stopped Pleasant Hill dead 11-1, Pleasant Plains edged Stanford Olympia 3-2, and Havana lost to A Town 7-4.

In softball, Jacksonville was edged by Springfield 5-3, Beardstown held down GNW 8-4, Triopia rolled Liberty 12-1, Carrollton hammered Civic Memorial 16-5, North Greene was thumped by Southwestern 10-0, Pleasant Hill fought off Payson 4-2, Western crushed Brown County 16-1, Auburn shut out Athens 7-0, Pittsfield is 9-1 after a 7-0 shutout of Macomb, North Mac was slammed by Staunton 13-0, and Havana outlasted Heyworth 12-10.

In soccer, Athens shut out Auburn 5-0, and Beardstown fell to Monmouth Roseville 3-1.

Jacksonville finished 7th in a track and field meet in Springfield yesterday.

Today, we will be at Future Champions Field where JHS plays Lanphier in baseball. The pregame on WEAI will be at 4:15.

Elsewhere, West Central goes to Astoria, Pittsfield is at Beardstown, Porta/AC welcomes Mt Pulaski, Brown County is at Rushville, Pleasant Plains heads to St Joe Ogden, and North Mac hosts Edinburg at Virden.

In softball, Triopia heads for Astoria, Western is at Camp Point, Payson plays at Griggsville, Brown County invites in QND, and New Berlin-South County brings Pawnee to New Berlin.

And in soccer, it’s Litchfield at Beardstown, and Pleasant Plains at Riverton.

The Illinois College softball team is at Wash U, and the men’s tennis team travels to Westminster.

