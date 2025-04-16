Tuesday Scores-Wednesday Schedule

By Gary Scott on April 16, 2025 at 5:14am

Greenfield-Northwestern ran roughshod over Triopia yesterday afternoon, winning 15-2.

Elsewhere, JHS lost to Glenwood 8-7, West Central held off Rushville Industry 9-8, New Berlin South County locked out Auburn 1-0, North Greene rolled over Pleasant Hill 16-5, Pleasant Plains lost to Maroa Forsyth 4-3, North Mac outlasted Southwestern 5-2, and Porta/AC stopped Athens 2-0.

In softball, Glenwood held off JHS 6-0, Liberty ran past Routt 25-1, Rushville Industry rolled past Mendon Unity 19-7, Auburn crushed New Berlin 14-1, Carrollton doubled the score on Pleasant Hill 8-4, Triopia popped GNW 16-6, Pittsfield blew up Brown County 19-1, and Athens defeated Porta/AC 11-6.

The JHS soccer team was thumped by Normal U High 9-0, and Glenwood stopped Pleasant Plains New Berlin 3-2.

The Illinois College softball team rolled Eureka twice 10-0 and 10-1. The JHS boys tennis team fell to QND 7-2.

In baseball today, Routt hosts Glenwood, and WEAI will carry the game live, starting with the pregame show about 4:15.

Elsewhere, QND plays at Pittsfield, South Fulton comes to Mount Sterling, and Rushville Industry travels to Beardstown.

In softball, Beardstown hosts South Fulton, New Berlin hosts Tri City for two games, and Western comes to Pittsfield.

The JHS boys track and field team goes to Lanphier, while the girls team hosts SHG and Springfield High.

The Illinois College men’s tennis team hosts Monmouth.

