Tuesday Scores-Wednesday Schedule

By Gary Scott on April 23, 2025 at 6:41am

Today, Jacksonville lost a baseball game to Normal U High 5-3. Routt blew out North Greene 14-1.

In other action, New Berlin lost to Porta/AC 9-7, Brown County bumped Farmington 10-0, Pleasant Plains stopped Athens 3-2 in 10 innings, North Mac lost to Vandalia 4-3.

In softball, JHS was stopped by Normal U 15-10, Routt lost to North Greene 8-4, Carrollton stopped QND 4-1, Pleasant Plains ripped Athens 13-8, Porta/AC downed New Berlin 10-2, Pittsfield stopped Pleasant Hill 4-3, Rushville Industry downed South Fulton 10-1, and North Mac downed Staunton 4-0

In soccer, JHS destroyed the Decatur soccer team 9-0. North Mac fell to Greenville 7-1.

The South County boys track and field team claimed the MSM conference meet.

The Illinois College softball game at Knox was rained out, and the women’s tennis team stopped Kaskaskia 7-0. The men’s tennis team also won 7-0.

Today, we will broadcast Jacksonville’s home baseball game with North Greene. Our pregame show starts about 4:15 on WEAI.

Elsewhere, Greenfield Northwestern hosts Gillespie, Pittsfield travels to Mount Sterling, Rochester comes to Petersburg, and Rushville Industry hosts Liberty.

In softball, JHS is at Eisenhower, GNW welcomes in Gillespie, West Central is at Brown County, Southwestern comes to New Berlin, Pittsfield remains home to play Beardstown, Rushville welcomes Camp Point, Tri City heads for Virden, and Havana hosts Peoria Heights.

In soccer, Pleasant Plains comes to Beardstown.

The JHS girls’ track and field team competes at SHG.

The Illinois College baseball team is at Monmouth.

