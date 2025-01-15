Tuesday Scores-Wednesday Schedule

By Gary Scott on January 15, 2025 at 6:37am

Last night, we were back at Winchester. We skipped the initial game..Griggsville Perry dumped Western 62-41. North Greene pulled the first upset of the tournament, albeit minor with a 36-32 win over 12th seeded Carlinville, and West Central hammered Brown County 63-39.

On WLDS, we heard Glenwood thump JHS 55-38.

Action last night in the Sangamon County Tournament saw Williamsville flatten Tri City 69-30, New Berlin was dumped by Pleasant Plains 51-38, and Auburn rolled Calvary 58-48.

Around the area, Beardstown dropped South Fulton 62-35, North Mac headed off Lincolnwood 65-46, Havana held off Hart Em 60-44, and Pittsfield lost to Rushville Industry 53-43.

In CS8 play, Lincoln fell to Springfield High 47-32, SHG stopped Bloomington Central Catholic 56-51, Rochester lost to Lanphier 47-42, MacArthur held off Eisenhower 57-52, and Normal U beat Southeast 55-45.

At the Lady Spartan Classic, Calhoun thumped GNW 47-23, West Central rolled Metro East 54-21, and Triopia beat Maryville Christian 48-29.

Elsewhere, Liberty was crushed by Brown County 83-52, and Carrollton beat Marquette Catholic 58-53, and Pleasant Plains held off Pittsfield easily 63-34.

The Illinois College basketball teams were at Knox College. The men won 82-67. The women lost to Knox 84-69.

Tonight at the Winchester Invitational Tournament, we will skip the first game, Payson and Pleasant Hill at 5:30. We will do the last two games..Carrollton and Camp Point at 7, and GNW and Liberty at 8:30. The pregame show starts about 6:45.

Tonight at the Sangamon County tournament, Pawnee opens against New Berlin at 5, followed by Williamsville and Pleasant Plains, and finishing with Athens and Lutheran.

In other action, Pittsfield goes to Quincy Notre Dame.

At the Lady Spartan Classic at North Greene, South County plays North Greene at 5, followed by Maryville Christian and Bunker Hill, and Calhoun and Pleasant Hill.

Elsewhere, Porta/AC plays at Havana. Rushville Industry plays at West Prairie.