Tuesday Scores-Wednesday Sports

By Gary Scott on December 18, 2024 at 6:26am

Last night, Jacksonville High School lost to Bethalto Civic Memorial 65-54 at the Bowl.

On WEAI, we heard Greenfield Northwestern fall to South County 37-32.

In other action, Calhoun lost to West Central 60-55, Routt stopped Southwestern 58-50, Triopia was beaten by Payson 56-41, North Greene rolled over ISD 71-33, New Berlin lost at home to Shelbyville 60-40, Auburn ran past Vandalia 76-57, Porta/AC dropped North Mac 50-31, Liberty tripped up Beardstown 55-30, Brown County easily ousted Havana 63-37, and Griggsville Perry was downed by Pittsfield 45-40.

In CS8 action, Lanphier fought off Peoria Manual 64-50, Springfield blew out Bloomington 82-40, Normal U stopped Prairie Central 60-50 and SHG nailed Urbana 79-51.

In girls’ action, Porta/AC rolled Midwest Central 49-18, and GNW fell to Lincolnwood 40-35.

The JHS boys’ wrestling team defeated Taylorville, and Williamsville last night.

Tonight in boys’ action, Greenfield Northwestern plays at Southwestern.

The JHS girls host Cahokia at the Bowl tonight. New Berlin-South County is at Mount Olive, North Greene welcomes in Payson, and Brown County stays home for Van Far.