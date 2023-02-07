Tuesday Sports

By Gary Scott on February 7, 2023 at 6:32am

Tonight, we spend time away from Jacksonville.

Jacksonville plays basketball in Springfield. The Senators will host the Crimsons, and WLDS will carry the game live, starting with the pregame at 6:45.

On WEAI, we go to Triopia, where the Trojans host North Greene. The pregame show starts at 7:05.

Elsewhere, South County plays at Griggsville, ISD heads for Springfield Lutheran, Pleasant Plains welcomes in Porta/AC, Auburn heads for New Berlin, Pittsfield comes north to play at Beardstown, Carrollton heads south to play Jersey, North Mac welcomes Carlinville, Pleasant Hill visits Calhoun, Rushville is home for West Prairie, and Brown County welcomes in Barry/Western.

In girls’ action tonight, Jacksonville hosts Springfield, Triopia welcomes Pawnee, Beardstown will play at home against Midwest Central, and Brown County invites in Payson.

In girls’ basketball last night, South County-New Berlin was bumped by Nokomis 60-42, Triopia rolled North Greene 50-10, Greenfield Northwestern fell to Pittsfield 61-53, West Central dropped South Fulton 55-37, Auburn edged Maroa Forsyth 59-58, Porta/AC stayed unbeaten with a 42-29 win over Athens, North Mac lost to Gillespie 45-41, and Pleasant Plains hammered Riverton 50-19.

In boys’ action, GNW rolled over Tri City 78-47.

The Illinois College women’s team stopped Principia last night 74-62.