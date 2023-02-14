Tuesday Sports

Tonight, we kick off the final week of the regular season for boys basketball with two games on the air.

On WLDS, we head to the Bowl where Jacksonville brings in Jersey Community. Pre-game begins around 6:45. On WEAI, we head to Triopia where the Trojans invite over Griggsville-Perry for a varsity-only game starting with the pregame around 6:45.

Elsewhere in boys’ action tonight, Lincolnwood visits Greenfield-Northwestern, North Greene heads to Pawnee, Camp Point visits West Central, Springfield Lutheran goes to South County, Brown County pays a visit to Pleasant Hill, Pittsfield is at Calhoun, Beardstown welcomes Lewistown, Auburn locks up at PORTA A/C, Pleasant Plains heads to Illini Central, Western is at Mendon-Unity, and Litchfield comes to North Mac.

In the Central State 8, Normal U-High comes to Springfield to play Southeast, Decatur-MacArthur travels to Lincoln, Mt. Zion heads across town to Decatur-Eisenhower, and Cahokia pays a visit to Springfield High.

Girls’ Regional action continues tonight.

Last night, Brown County defeated West Prairie 73-39, Calhoun rolled Maryville Christian 45-32, West Central edged Pleasant Hill-Western 41-33, PORTA A/C thumped Athens 40-18, and Camp Point-Southeastern edged Pleasant Plaind 36-35.

In 1A Regionals at Greenfield tonight, Carrollton takes on Kincaid (South Fork) at 6 which will be followed by Greenfield-Northwestern locking up with Routt.

In 2A at Pittsfield, Hillsboro meets New Berlin-South County at 6, followed by North Mac meeting host Pittsfield.

In 3A at Rochester, Jacksonville gets their postseason started against host school Rochester at 6.

Also tonight, the Illinois College basketball teams’ are in Galesburg to face Knox College.