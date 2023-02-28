Tuesday Sports

By Gary Scott on February 28, 2023 at 6:30am

Boys sectional play begins tonight around the state.

At Calhoun, Waterloo Gibault plays Payson tonight. At Bushnell Prairie City, it’s Illini Bluffs and Elmwood.

At the 2A- level, Normal U High meets QND tonight at Pleasant Plains.

At Decatur MacArthur, Mahomet Seymour takes on MacArthur. And, East St Louis meets Centralia at Centralia.

All games start at 7.

Last night at Macomb, Quincy Notre Dame eliminated Deer Creek Mackinaw 53-21 at the 2A super sectional title.

At the 1-A level, Havana lost to Okawville 58-45 at Brown County.