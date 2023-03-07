Tuesday Sports

A last second three point shot closed out the post season at the JHS Bowl last night.

The shot put Waterloo Gibault at Champaign in the final four of the Class 1A boys teams in the state. The Hawks stopped Clay Vass and Illini Bluffs 45-44.

Waterloo Gibault plays Bloomington Cornerstone Christian Academy Thursday morning at 10 at Champaign.

Meanwhile, at the Bank of Springfield Center in Springfield, Pontiac was eliminated by Bloomington Central Catholic 67-53, and will play Taylor Ridge Rockridge Thursday. SHG was upset in overtime by East St Louis in the 3A super sectional 59-56. The Flyers play Metamora Friday at Champaign.

Meanwhile, the baseball team from Illinois College lost to Marian University 11-5 in Florida. The softball team split with St Joseph’s College of Maine winning game one 3-2, but losing the second 2-1.

Today the baseball team plays Concordia College, while the softball team takes on Kenyon College and Catholic University.