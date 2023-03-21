Tuesday Sports

By Gary Scott on March 21, 2023 at 6:56am

The JHS girls’ soccer team tripped Auburn yesterday 3-2. Pleasant Plains was blanked by Rochester 1-0 and North Mac stopped Nokomis 7-3.

In baseball, Routt dropped Riverton 13-3 in 5 innings, Pittsfield thumped Carrollton 15-1, North Greene lost to Griggsville Perry 4-1, Carlinville shut down Auburn 15-0, North Mac stopped Nokimis 10-5, and New Berlin clipped Triopia 7-3.

In softball, Routt lost to Auburn 18-4, Brown County rolled Illini West in 10 innings 16-8, Beardstown lost to West Hancock 5-4, North Mac lost to Nokomis 9-6, and Carrollton thumped West Central 19-1.

Today, the JHS baseball team hosts Springfield High at Future champions field, the softball team plays at Springfield, the JHS soccer team goes to Glenwood.

Elsewhere in baseball, Triopia stays home for Calhoun, Greenfield-Northwestern is at East Alton-Wood River, North Mac invites in Edinburg, Pittsfield is home for Payson, and Porta/AC welcomes Havana.

In softball, Greenfield-Northwestern hosts East Alton Wood River, Triopia entertains Calhoun, North Mac is home for Edinburg, Pleasant Plains is at Havana, Beardstown welcomes Illini West, Auburn plays at Gillespie, and Brown County goes to Pleasant Hill.