Tuesday Sports

By Gary Scott on April 4, 2023 at 6:34am

Routt stayed unbeaten with a win over Brown County 13-3 yesterday.

Elsewhere, Jacksonville was shut down by Southwestern 11-1, GNW hammered Triopia 15-4, West Central rolled Carrollton 10-0, Pittsfield beat Mendon Unity 6-2, Calhoun downed Griggsville Perry 9-1, Rushville Industry downed Southeastern 7-3, New Berlin-South County shut out Lutheran 10-0, and North Mac downed Porta/AC 4-1.

In softball, JHS lost to Lincoln 10-0, Auburn was nipped by Tri City 11-9, New Berlin-South County blasted Lanphier 18-3, West Central fell to Carrollton 12-2, North Mac stopped SHG 11-0, North Greene was thumped by Pleasant Hill 18-0, Calhoun shut out Griggsville Perry 13-0, and Rushville Industry dropped Havana 1-0.

The JHS soccer team fell to Springfield High on the road 5-0. Pleasant Plains rolled Stanford Olympia 10-0. Auburn shut out St Teresa 11-0. Beardstown blanked North Mac 2-0.

The IC golf teams hosted the McNaughton Classic at the Jacksonville Country Club. The men’s team finished 2nd, and the women’s team was 1st. The IC softball team played at Eureka, and won 9-0 and tied 4-4.

We are back on the air this afternoon with more high school baseball. JHS hosts SHG, and we will start our pregame show at Future Champions Field about 4:15.

Elsewhere, Triopia is at Griggsville Perry, Porta/AC plays at Maroa Forsyth, Pleasant Plains heads for Stanford Olympia, and Rushville Industry is at Bushnell Prairie City.

In softball, JHS is at SHG, Triopia plays hosts to Liberty, Auburn is home for Athens, West Central welcomes in North Mac, Brown County invites in Barry-Western, North Greene travels to Southwestern, and Porta/AC goes to Maroa Forsyth.

The JHS boys’ tennis team hosts Macomb at the Charlie Bellatti Courts.