Tuesday Sports

By Gary Scott on April 11, 2023 at 6:43am

Routt dropped GNW yesterday 14-3.

Around the baseball circuit, Jacksonville downed Granite City 4-1, New Berlin-South County was shut out by Gillespie 7-0, Pleasant Plains knocked off Southeast 11-4, Griggsville Perry fell to Pleasant Hill 14-13, West Central edged Calhoun 5-4, Porta/AC slipped past Midwest Central 6-5, Pittsfield dropped Quincy 5-2, and Rushville Industry fell to QND 11-0.

In softball, Midwest Central edged Porta/AC 4-3, Calhoun held off West Central 9-2, Brown County edged Triopia 7-6, Auburn dropped SHG 11-5, North Mac won over Pawnee 6-4, QND held off Pittsfield 7-3, Pleasant Hill shut down Griggsville Perry 11-0, and North Greene was thumped by Carrollton 22-0.

In soccer, JHS played Beardstown to a 0-0 tie, Pleasant Plains-New Berlin tied SHG 1-1, Auburn defeated Riverton 3-1, and North Mac was shut out by Lincoln 7-0.

Illinois College postponed two softball games today with Greenville. The JHS tennis team won over Lincoln 7-2.

We make the trip to Triopia later today. Triopia hosts Greenfield-Northwestern. We will begin the broadcast about 4:20.

Elsewhere, in baseball, Jacksonville plays at Decatur MacArthur, Routt welcomes Liberty, West Central is home for Rushville Industry, Pittsfield is at Southeastern, Brown County finds its way to Griggsville Perry, Pleasant Plains goes to Maroa Forsyth, North Mac goes to Hillsboro, and Porta/AC welcomes Athens.

Softball action finds JHS at home for Decatur MacArthur, Routt welcomes Liberty, New Berlin-South County plays at Auburn, Pleasant Plains goes to Maroa Forsyth, Porta/AC hosts Athens, and North Mac plays at Hillsboro. The JHS tennis team hosts QND at the IC tennis courts.

In soccer, JHS hosts Southeast, Auburn goes to Beardstown, North Mac welcomes Hillsboro, and Porta/AC heads for Williamsville.

Illinois College has a single baseball game with Illinois Wesleyan this evening.