Tuesday Sports

By Gary Scott on April 18, 2023 at 6:30am

Routt dropped West Central 12-7 in a key WIVC baseball game yesterday.

Around the area, Jacksonville fought off Taylorville 5-2, Triopia was doubled up by Calhoun 8-4, North Greene thumped Griggsville Perry 14-4, GNW throttled Carrollton 18-1, New Berlin-South County lost to Quincy 12-4, Brown County popped Pleasant Hill 16-0, Pleasant Plains was edged by Pawnee 4-3, Pittsfield dropped Illini West 7-1 and Rushville Industry outlasted Athens 21-20.

In softball, JHS was rolled by New Berlin/South County 7-2, North Greene was ripped by Griggsville Perry 16-2, Pawnee beat Pleasant Plains 8-1, Springfield dropped Auburn 5-3, North Mac shut down Litchfield 10-0, and Carrollton ripped GNW 16-1.

In soccer, Jacksonville blasted Taylorville 10-0, Auburn edged Pana 4-3, Beardstown was shut out by Williamsville 4-0, and North Mac was shut out by Porta/AC/Athens 5-0.

Today, we are at Future Champions Field, where Jacksonville hosts Southeast. Our pregame will start about 4:20.

Elsewhere, New Berlin-South County is at Porta/AC, Pleasant Plains heads for Athens, Carrollton hosts North Greene, and Pittsfield travels to Pleasant Hill.

In softball, JHS goes to Southeast, New Berlin-South County travels to Porta/AC, North Greene will play at Liberty, North Mac is at Vandalia, and Rushville Industry hosts South Fulton.

The JHS soccer team plays at Normal U High. Pleasant Plains is at Bloomington Catholic.

The JHS boys tennis team is at Pekin, and the boys track and field team competes at an invitational at Springfield Southeast. The Illinois College baseball team hosts Knox College today.