Tuesday Sports

By Gary Scott on April 25, 2023 at 6:30am

Yesterday in baseball, Routt ran through Triopia 14-1.

Elsewhere, Jacksonville was blanked by Normal U High 8-0, West Centraldefeated Pleasant Hill 7-1, Porta/AC fell to Pawnee 2-0, Quincy blasted Beardstown 11-0, Brown County dropped GNW 8-3, Calhoun edged North Greene 4-3, Rushville Industry was shut out by Illini West 3-0, and Griggsville Perry was topped by Carrollton 13-7.

In softball, Triopia downed Routt 12-0, Calhoun thumped North Greene 17-1, Carrollton crushed Griggsville Perry 14-0, New Berlin-South County edged Lincolnwood 7-6, Rushville Industry dropped a game to Porta/AC 3-0, and Barry-Western fought off Illini West 10-7.

In soccer, Pleasant Plains beats Athens 7-0, Auburn beats Macomb 4-1 and Beardstown was shut out by Williamsville 3-0.

The IC men’s golf team competed at the SLIAC tournament in Carlinville yesterday.

Today in baseball, Brown County comes to West Central, New Berlin South County will head to Pleasant Plains, Pittsfield is home for Liberty, Porta/AC welcomes Illini Central, North Mac plays at Southwestern, and Auburn is home for Riverton.

In softball, JHS welcomes Normal U High, Auburn is home for Riverton, North Mac plays at Southwestern, Liberty goes to Pittsfield, and Barry-Western is at Payson.

The JHS boys’ tennis team at Chatham.

The JHS girls’ soccer team picks up a forfeit win over Lanphier. Elsewhere, Auburn hosts Macomb, and Beardstown stays home for Williamsville.

The IC softball team is at Monmouth for two games.