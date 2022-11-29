Tuesday Sports

By Gary Scott on November 29, 2022 at 7:02am

Last night in boys’ action, Camp Point fell to Brown County 54-44, Greenfield Northwestern dropped Gillespie 63-46, and Calhoun lost to Roxana 57-41.

In girls’ action, Routt fell to West Central 61-57, GNW defeated Triopia 34-29, New Berlin/South County blasted Lutheran 51-27, Brown County downed Southeastern 51-37, North Greene was thumped by Lincolnwood 56-13, Pleasant Plains knocked off Mount Pulaski 54-49, QND rolled Pleasant Hill 73-29 and Carrollton held off Carlinville 49-40.

Jacksonville wrestlers defeated Jersey and Pittsfield last night.

Tonight on WLDS, we have Jacksonville at home for SHG. It will be the Cyclones first game since claiming the 4A football title Friday. The pregame show on WLDS will start about 7.

On WEAI, we head to Triopia, where Rushville Industry comes calling. The pregame show will be at 7:10 PM

Elsewhere, South County is home for South Fork at Franklin, West Central welcomes Western to Winchester, North Greene is at Pleasant Hill, Greenfield Northwestern travels to Bunker Hill, Carrollton invites in Southwestern, Pleasant Plains welcomes Calvary, Auburn plays at Carlinville, Havana will be at Athens, Griggsville Perry is on the road at Brown County, Pittsfield is playing at Mendon Unity,

In Central State Eight action, Lanphier plays at Rochester, Decatur MacArthur is at Glenwood, and Decatur Eisenhower comes to Springfield High.

Jacksonville has a girls game at SHG tonight.

The Illinois College men and women host Cornell College starting at 5:30 tonight.