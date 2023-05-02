Tuesday Sports

By Benjamin Cox on May 2, 2023 at 9:22am

Routt dropped Auburn for baseball 14-2 in 5 innings yesterday.

Elsewhere, Porta A/C smashed Edinburg 16-1, West Central blew out Griggsville-Perry 21-0, North Mac smashed Carrollton 17-2, Quincy-Notre Dame shut out Brown County 11-0, Calhoun edged Payson-Seymour 11-9, Mendon-Unity beat Rushville-Industry 8-3, Pleasant Plains edged SHG 13-10, Mt. Pulaski outslugged New Berlin-South County 20-11, North Greene smashed Maryville Christian 21-3, and Pittsfield beat Beardstown 8-2.

In softball, Auburn slipped by Nokomis 9-8, West Central defeated Greenfield-Northwestern 13-3, Carrollton shut out New Berlin-South County 15-0, Quincy-Notre Dame beat Barry-Western 11-1, Calhoun defeated Payson-Seymour 7-3, Lincoln slipped by Pleasant Plains 4-3, and Rushville-Industry shut out Pittsfield 10-0.

In soccer, Beardstown crushed Peoria Manual 11-0, and Pleasant Plains-New Berlin took down Athens/Porta 8-0.

JHS Boys Tennis took the win over Taylorville yesterday at home.

Today, baseball takes the broadcast schedule to Future Champions where Jacksonville meets Lanphier. Pre-game begins about 4:20 on WEAI.

Elsewhere in baseball, Greenfield-Northwestern brings in Brown County, Triopia heads to Havana, Pleasant Hill-Western heads north to Griggsville-Perry, Pittsfield welcomes Payson-Seymour, PORTA A/C invites up Auburn, West Central visits Calhoun, New Berlin-South County invites Williamsville, Marquette Catholic is at Carrollton, Beardstown brings in Astoria VIT, and Pleasant Plains stays home for Illini Central.

In softball, Jacksonville goes to Lanphier, North Greene heads to Triopia, Pleasant Hill is at Griggsville-Perry, Calhoun welcomes West Central, Pittsfield travels to Pleasant Plains, Porta A/C invites up Auburn, New Berlin-South County is home for Williamsville, and Carrollton locks up with Pawnee.

In soccer, Jacksonville heads to Decatur-Eisenhower and North Mac visits Piasa-Southwestern.

In high school track and field, the WIVC Conference meet takes place at Carrollton.

Jacksonville boys’ tennis goes to Springfield.