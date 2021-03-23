Tuesday Sports

By Gary Scott on March 23, 2021 at 6:42am

In volleyball action last night, Calhoun beat Carrollton in three sets, North Greene lost to Triopia in two sets, Porta/AC stopped Edinburg, and Lutheran dropped South County 26-24, 25-17.

In football, Springfield downed Lanphier 50-19.

Tonight, we have volleyball from Greenfield. Routt will play Greenfield Northwestern. The pre-game show starts at 7:15 PM on WEAI.

Elsewhere, JHS plays at Lanphier, Griggsville Perry welcomes Pleasant Hill, North Greene brings in Southwestern, Triopia hosts Calhoun, New Berlin goes to Edinburg, and South County is home to meet Mount Olive.

JHS plays soccer at Lanphier.