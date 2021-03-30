Tuesday Sports

By Gary Scott on March 30, 2021 at 6:39am

Jacksonville lost on the road in volleyball last night.

JHS fell to Pleasant Plains 25-18, 25-19.

Elsewhere, Routt topped Calhoun 25-14, 25-13, Triopia fell to Auburn in two sets, Pittsfield rolled Pleasant Hill in two, GNW knocked off Jerseyville in two sets, and South County was knocked off by New Berlin in three sets.

Tonight, Jacksonville plays volleyball at Southeast.

We are at Triopia, where the Trojans play Routt in a key WIVC match. WEAI will have the match live, starting about 7:15.

Elsewhere, West Central hosts Carrollton, Porta/AC heads for Pawnee, Rushville Industry plays at West Prairie, Brown County heads for Mendon Unity, and Pittsfield hosts Calhoun.