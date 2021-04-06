Tuesday Sports

By Gary Scott on April 6, 2021 at 6:40am

JHS slipped past New Berlin in volleyball last night 24-26, 25-17, 25-17.

Around the area, Triopia fell to South County in two sets, West Central dropped Western in two sets, GNW downed Carrollton in two, Porta/AC lost to Beardstown in two, and Rochester knocked off Pleasant Plains, and Pittsfield beat Rushville Industry in 2.

JHS dropped Pleasant Plains 2-0.

Tonight, JHS welcomes arch rival Sacred Heart Griffin to the JHS Bowl. WEAI will carry the match live, starting with the pre-game show at 7.

Around the area, Routt welcomes Carrollton, Triopia entertains Meredosia, Greenfield-Northwestern stays home to play North Mac, South County heads for Western, West Central welcomes Pleasant Hill, Liberty plays at Pittsfield, Griggsville Perry is at Brown County, and Rushville Industry heads for Illini West.

The JHS soccer team welcomes Sacred Heart Griffin.