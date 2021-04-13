Tuesday Sports

By Gary Scott on April 13, 2021 at 6:44am

Routt held off Jacksonville on the volleyball court at the Bowl, losing the first 25-21, but winning the next two 25-18, 25-22.

In other action, GNW dropped Lincolnwood in two sets, Triopia stopped South Fulton, West Central rolled Meredosia, New Berlin lost to SHG, Porta/AC defeated Lanphier in two, South County beat Edinburg in two sets, and North Greene beat Griggsville Perry in two.

Tonight, Jacksonville hosts Springfield at the Bowl. WEAI will carry the match live, starting with the pregame show about 7.

Elsewhere, Routt hosts North Greene, Meredosia plays at Pleasant Hill, West Central travels to Griggsville Perry, Triopia plays at Carrollton, Beardstown is at Illini West, GNW heads for Brown County, Pittsfield hosts Southeastern, and Rushville Industry travels to Havana.

The JHS tennis team heads for Normal U High. JHS plays in the Central State Eight tournament at Springfield High.