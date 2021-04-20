Tuesday Sports

By Gary Scott on April 20, 2021 at 6:46am

South County lost on the road at Winchester in volleyball last night 20-25, 25-19, 25-19.

JHS was beaten for the second time this year by Glenwood 25-18, 25-15. JHS will host Southeast tonight at 6.

In other action, GNW downed Southwestern in three sets, Jersey beat Carrollton in straight sets, Porta/AC loses in straight sets to Lincoln, Mendon Unity stopped Western in two, and Rushville Industry fought off South Fulton in straight sets.

The JHS softball team fell to Gillespie yesterday 12-0. Porta/AC dropped Routt in baseball 4-3.

Tonight, we will carry volleyball from the Routt Dome, where South County comes calling. Our pregame show begins about 7:15.

Around the area, Porta/AC plays at Maroa Forsyth, Rushville Industry hosts Meredosia, Triopia welcomes Southeastern, New Berlin hosts Pleasant Plains, Pittsfield plays at Quincy Christian, and Western heads for Griggsville Perry.

The JHS boys’ tennis team is at Troy today.