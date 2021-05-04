Tuesday Sports

By Benjamin Cox on May 4, 2021 at 7:31am

Storms knocked out several games in the area yesterday. Jacksonville managed to dodge a bullet and got a handful of games in.

Cory Ronan pitched a no-hitter for the Routt Rockets, downing West Central 11-0. Jacksonville outslugged New Berlin 17-7. North Greene won on the road in Bunker Hill 5-2.

In softball, Routt won a slugfest over West Central 13-8. North Greene softball moved to Future Champions Sports Complex last night and won in the change of venue over Griggsville-Perry 5-2.

Springfield High shutout JHS Girls soccer 8-0. JHS Wrestling won both sides of their triangular meet over Routt and Hillsboro at home yesterday evening.

The baseball broadcast schedule continues this evening with JHS at home against Springfield High. Pre-Game begins at 4:10 on 107.1FM. We will join the Cardinals and New York Mets in progress.