Tuesday Sports

By Gary Scott on May 11, 2021 at 6:49am

Routt held off Triopia at the Routt baseball field yesterday afternoon 10-0, as Cory Ronan tossed his second no hitter of the season.

In other action, North Greene fell to Calhoun 12-0, Liberty defeated Pittsfield 6-5, Quincy took down Beardstown 8-3, Greenfield Northwestern stopped Brown County 11-1, and New Berlin fell to Lincoln 11-0.

In softball, Routt dropped Triopia 15-12, New Berlin fell to Lincoln 10-0, Pittsfield got beat by Liberty 10-6, and Carrollton rolled Griggsville Perry 14-4.

Today, SHG comes to Champions Field to play JHS. The game will be aired on WEAI, starting at 4:10 this afternoon. We will join the Cards game in progress.

Elsewhere, North Greene plays at Triopia, New Berlin is at Williamsville, Porta/AC heads for Auburn, Rushville Industry plays at Brown County, and Western goes to Camp Point.

In softball, JHS plays at SHG, Routt goes to Carrollton, Pittsfield heads for Southeastern, Porta/AC heads for Auburn, North Greene welcomes Triopia.

The JHS track and field teams compete at Southeast. The JHS boys’ tennis team is at Rochester.