Tuesday Sports

By Gary Scott on September 5, 2023 at 6:31am

We have volleyball on the air tonight.

Jacksonville is home for a match with Springfield High. The pregame show begins about 7.

Elsewhere, Routt goes to Lutheran High in Springfield, North Greene plays at West Central, GNW plays at Calhoun, Brown County is at Triopia, Havana heads for Rushville Industry, Pittsfield goes to Griggsville Perry, Western plays at Hamilton, and Carrollton hosts Carlinville.

The JHS girls’ tennis team hosts Taylorville, and the girls’ golf team is on the road to compete against Glenwood and Routt.

The JHS boys’ golf team hosts Southeast, Glenwood and Quincy Notre Dame, and the soccer team is at Lincoln.

The Illinois College men’s soccer team stopped Westminster College yesterday 1-0. The IC men’s golf team is at Aurora, and the women’s volleyball team heads for Greenville College.

Pittsfield fell to Illini West in two sets, and the Porta/Athens soccer team lost to Argenta Oreana.