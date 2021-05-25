Tuesday Sports

By Gary Scott on May 25, 2021 at 6:44am

Greenfield-Northwestern stopped Triopia on the baseball field yesterday 4-3.

Elsewhere, Jacksonville was downed by Lincoln 8-5, New Berlin trips Pawnee 10-5, Pleasant Plains fell to Springfield 15-5, Rushville Industry downed Illini West 8-7, North Mac thumped Riverton 15-2, and Western was beaten by Payson 5-2.

In softball, Jacksonville downed Lutheran 18-8, GNW beat Triopia 5-4 on a walk-off, Payson pounded Western 11-1, and New Berlin over Lincolnwood 8-5.

The JHS soccer team fell to Sacred Heart Griffin 6-0. In boys’ soccer, Lincoln felled North Mac 3-1.

In girls track & field yesterday at the Sangamo Conference meet in Athens, New Berlin took the top spot with 138 points over Pleasant Plains at 119. Auburn tied for 5th with Riverton, and PORTA tied for 7th with North Mac.

Illinois College baseball received the #6 seed in the Decatur, Illinois Regional in the NCAA Division III baseball tournament yesterday. They will face number 1 seed Washington University on Thursday at 11AM. Regardless of whether they win or lose, they will play a follow-up game Friday afternoon.

We will be at Future Champions Field later today for JHS baseball. Jacksonville hosts Lanphier today. The pregame on WEAI begins about 4:10.

Elsewhere, Porta/AC plays at Athens, New Berlin welcomes Auburn, Triopia visits Beardstown, Greenfield-Northwestern hosts Western, and Calhoun heads for Carrollton.

In softball, JHS is at Lanphier, Athens welcomes Porta/AC, New Berlin stays home to play Auburn, Triopia welcomes in Liberty, Pleasant Hill hosts Brussels, Rushville Industry heads for VIT, GNW is home to play Western, Calhoun heads for Carrollton, and Pittsfield goes to North Greene.

The JHS wrestling team competes at Porta. The JHS track and field times are at Lanphier, and the boys’ tennis team heads for Decatur MacArthur.