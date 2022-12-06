Tuesday Sports

By Gary Scott on December 6, 2022 at 7:04am

In girls’ action last night, Carrollton lost to Brown County 58-27, GNW stopped Routt 38-30, Triopia lost to West Central 57-38, Pittsfield slipped past Rushville Industry 41-20, Beardstown dropped VIT 42-33, New Berlin-South County thumped South Fork/Edinburg 40-28, and Auburn was edged by Gillespie 55-51.

On the boys’ schedule yesterday, Carrollton lost to Calhoun 67-49, after Griggsville Perry hammered Pleasant Hill 60-27 at the Spartan Classic.

We have basketball tonight at two locations.

On WLDS, Jacksonville and Glenwood meet for the second time this year, this time as a conference game. The pregame show on WEAI is at 7 PM.

On WEAI, we head for Triopia for a conference game between the Trojans and Routt Rockets. The pregame show starts at 7:10.

In the CS8, Southeast is at Lanphier, SHG travels to Springfield High, Decatur Eisenhower will be at Normal U High, and Rochester is at Decatur MacArthur.

Elsewhere, West Central welcomes Pittsfield, Beardstown meets Porta/AC, New Berlin will play at Mount Pulaski, North Mac entertains Auburn, and Rushville Industry welcomes Havana. At the Spartan Classic at North Greene, Greenfield-Northwestern plays North Greene at 6:30, followed by Lovejoy and Western.

In girls’ action, the JHS game at Chatham Glenwood was postponed to January 5th because of illness at Glenwood, and Pleasant Plains heads for Quincy Notre Dame.