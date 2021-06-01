Tuesday Sports

By Benjamin Cox on June 1, 2021 at 6:39am

Greenfield-Northwestern won the WIVC Conference outright over Routt yesterday 4-0.

Elsewhere in baseball, Triopia slipped by Brown County 4-3, Lincoln edged Beardstown 3-2, Maroa-Forsyth no-hit New Berlin 10-0

In softball, Brown County remained undefeated in the WIVC to take the crown outright, defeating Triopia 9-0. Greenfield-Northwestern topped Routt 5-2.

Many teams in the area wrap up their regular season schedules today as regional play begins tomorrow for the area.

Tonight in baseball, Calhoun is at Pleasant Hill; Greenfield-Northwestern goes to Palmyra to face Bunker Hill in non-conference play, Jacksonville heads to Macomb, and Triopia visits West Central.

In softball, Calhoun is at Pleasant Hill, Barry-Western visits Brown County, and Bunker Hill heads to Greenfield-Northwestern to play at Palmyra.