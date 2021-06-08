Tuesday Sports

By Gary Scott on June 8, 2021 at 6:43am

Jacksonville’s season lasts at least one more day. The Crimsons’ game with Springfield in Springfield was moved to today because of the rain. JHS will play at either UIS or Lincolnland. The game begins at 4:30, and the pregame on WEAI will be about 4:10.

Routt was stopped by Camp Point yesterday 4-0 in a game called after 5 innings.

Greenfield Northwestern advanced with a win over Macon Meridian 14-6. Greenfield-Northwestern will host Okawville tomorrow afternoon.

Elsewhere, Carrollton eliminated Moweaqua Central A and M 8-6, Havana stopped Athens 8-4, and Brown County fell to Liberty 2-1.

At the 2A level, SHG thumped Pleasant Plains 7-2 in a game called after 5 innings.

The JHS wrestling team won at Camp Point yesterday, defeating Camp Point, Illini West and ISVI.

In softball today, Brown County welcomes Havana, Pleasant Hill stays home to play Valmeyer, and Calhoun heads for Centralia to meet Christ Our Rock Lutheran.