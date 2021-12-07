Tuesday Sports

By Gary Scott on December 7, 2021 at 6:41am

The North Greene Spartan Boys’ Classic opened last night.

Calhoun dropped North Greene in game one 74-41. Greenfield Northwestern downed Pleasant Hill in game 2 58-28.

In other boys’ action, Beardstown fell to Abingdon 57-23.

In girls’ action, South County dropped South Fork 61-51, Pleasant Plains stopped Porta/AC 37-33, Beardstown handled South Fulton 49-32, and Brown County handled Carrollton 52-39.

Tonight in boys’ action, Jacksonville plays at Glenwood tonight. WLDS will carry the game live, starting about 7:10. On WEAI, we will carry the first game from North Greene, GNW and North Greene, starting with the pregame at 6:15. That will be followed by the Triopia game at Routt. That pregame should start about 7:15.

The other game at the Spartan Classic is Western and Pleasant Hill.

South County tonight travels to Edinburg, Porta/AC welcomes Beardstown, West Central heads for Pittsfield, Carrollton welcomes Griggsville Perry, Westfair Christian Academy goes to ISD, Beardstown plays at Porta/AC, and Rushville Industry plays at Havana.

In Central State Eight play, Lanphier heads for Southeast, Normal U High is at Decatur Eisenhower, Springfield plays at SHG, and Rochester hosts Decatur MacArthur.

The JHS girls play at home against Glenwood tonight.