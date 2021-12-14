Tuesday Sports

By Gary Scott on December 14, 2021 at 6:37am

Jacksonville is back home for a second straight Central State Eight game.

The Crimsons host Southeast tonight. WLDS will carry the game live, starting with the pregame show about 6:45.

On WEAI, we head to Greenfield, where GNW welcomes in South County. The pregame starts at 7:15.

Around the area, Triopia will entertain Payson, Porta/AC heads for Illini Central, West Central heads south to Calhoun, Carrollton plays at Bunker Hill, New Berlin welcomes in Edinburg, Auburn and Athens tussle at Athens, Beardstown goes to Liberty, Brown County entertains Havana, Pittsfield heads toward the river to play Griggsville Perry, and Western is at Camp Point.

In Central State Eight play, Decatur MacArthur plays at Decatur Eisenhower, Springfield goes to Normal U High, and Lanphier heads for Glenwood. JHS goes to Southeast and Greenfield Northwestern hosts Lincolnwood in girls’ action.

Last night, Routt was rolled by Brown County 59-40, Carrollton dropped Triopia 59-33, Pittsfield downed Liberty 48-25, Porta/AC rolled Athens 39-20, West Central was hammered by Camp Point 53-19, and Beardstown lost to North Fulton 44-29.

In boys’ action, SHG crushed Rochester 79-39, and Carrollton thumped Carlinville 56-29.

The JHS wrestling team stays home to meet Routt and two other schools.