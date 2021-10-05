Tuesday Sports

By Benjamin Cox on October 5, 2021 at 5:51am

Jacksonville defeated Routt in the “Volley for the Cure” match last night at the Routt Dome.

Elsewhere, South County stopped Edinburg, West Central lost to New Berlin, Greenfield-Northwestern dropped Jerseyville in three sets, Pittsfield defeated Camp Point, Brown County beat Astoria/VIT, and PORTA/A-C beat Havana.

Jacksonville’s Brady Kaufmann took the Metamora Sectionals medalist honors in Class 2A. Kaufmann advances to this weekend’s IHSA State Tournament at Weibring Golf Club in Normal. In Class 1A at Petersburg, Routt’s Isaac Anderson, Bluffs’ Tysyn Mast, and Pittsfield’s Jameson Noble also advanced on to State Tournament play this weekend.

Routt’s Addie Dobson easily won the Auburn Class 1A girls’ Sectional yesterday. Dobson advances to the IHSA State Tournament on the girls’ side at Red Tail Run Golf Course in Decatur. Also advancing in Class 1A yesterday from Auburn is Waverly’s Grace Rector.

Tonight, Routt plays at North Greene. WEAI will carry the match live, starting with the pre-game show about 7:10.

Elsewhere, JHS plays at Springfield High, Triopia hosts Carrollton, South County visits New Berlin, West Central hosts Griggsville-Perry, GNW is home to play Brown County, Pittsfield hosts Payson-Seymour, Pleasant Hill is at home against Brussels, and Beardstown brings in Camp Point.

Senior night will be celebrated by the JHS Cross Country teams at home against Jerseyville and Taylorville, and the JHS Tennis Team is at the IC Tennis Courts to battle against Jerseyville.

Illinois College Men’s Soccer is at home against Illinois Wesleyan tonight, and the Lady Blues Volleyball team is home tonight taking on Cornell College.