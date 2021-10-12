Tuesday Sports

By Gary Scott on October 12, 2021 at 6:41am

The Triopia volleyball team fell to Pittsfield last night in two sets, Pleasant Plains held off Maroa Forsyth in two sets, Rushville Industry lost to Macomb, and Carrollton lost to Father McGivney.

The JHS swim team stopped Clinton and Routt at home last night.

Tonight, we have volleyball on both WLDS and WEAI. Action on WLDS will feature the JHS and Decatur Eisenhower match, with the pregame set for 7. It is senior night.

Action on WEAI will find Routt at Franklin to play South County. The pregame is scheduled for 7.

Elsewhere, North Greene plays Beardstown in White Hall, West Central heads for Pleasant Hill, Carrollton will travel to Greenfield to play GNW, Griggsville Perry hosts Liberty, Pittsfield plays at Quincy, Rushville Industry welcomes Illini West, and Porta/AC plays at Illini Central.

The JHS soccer team celebrates senior night with a home match with Decatur schools.