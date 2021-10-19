Tuesday Sports

Last night, Triopia stopped Calvary, North Mac downed South County in three sets, Beardstown lost to West Central in three sets, Auburn fell to Porta/AC in three sets, Brussels downed Griggsville Perry in two sets and Pleasant Hill in two, Rushville Industry scraped by West Prairie, Carrollton downed Gillespie and Brown County defeated North Greene in two sets.

Jacksonville plays volleyball at Decatur MacArthur tonight. Elsewhere, Calhoun goes to Payson, GNW heads for North Mac at Virden, Rushville Industry is on the road at Beardstown, West Central hosts Brown County, Porta/AC stays home to play Pleasant Plains, and New Berlin plays at Williamsville.

JHS will play in the second match of the IHSA regional in soccer tonight against Southeast. Taylorville and Springfield meet in the first match at 4:30.

And, JHS celebrates senior night for swimmers at the Illinois College pool.