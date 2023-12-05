Tuesday Sports

By Gary Scott on December 5, 2023 at 6:38am

We’ve got boys basketball on the air tonight from Jacksonville.

Jacksonville stays home for a CS8 game with Rochester. The game will be aired on WLDS, and the pregame show starts about 6:45.

On WEAI, we head to the Routt Dome, where the Rockets play WIVC rival Triopia. Our pregame coverages starts at 7 PM.

Elsewhere, ISD hosts Lutheran, West Central heads for Pittsfield, Beardstown will be at Porta/AC, North Mac heads for Auburn, Pleasant Plains heads for Normal U High, and Rushville Industry is at Havana.

The Spartan Classic began yesterday at North Greene.

The boys’ tournament opened with Griggsville Perry hammering Pleasant Hill 73-28, followed by Carrollton rolling Lovejoy 57-34. Tonight, GNW plays Western at 6:30, followed by Calhoun and North Greene.

In girls action last night, JHS lost to North Mac 62-37, South County New Berlin was downed by South Fork 53-24, West Central defeated Triopia 44-28, Rushville Industry was beaten by Mendon Unity 71-51, Porta/AC dropped Pittsfield Griggsville 52-25, Auburn fell to Gillespie 56-49, and Pleasant Plains edged Southeast 61-54.

In girls’ play tonight, Pleasant Plains hosts Quincy Notre Dame, and Calhoun hosts Jersey High.