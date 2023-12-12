Tuesday Sports

By Gary Scott on December 12, 2023 at 6:34am

In girls’ basketball last night, New Berlin/South County fought off Auburn 53-51, Carrollton beat Triopia 44-38, Pleasant Plains won at Normal U High 49-41, Pittsfield grabbed a win at Liberty 49-35, Rushville Industry lost to Lewistown 71-52, North Mac defeated Southwestern 53-35, and Beardstown lost to North Fulton 58-49.

In boys’ action, Carrollton dropped Carlinville 38-31, Payson stopped Pleasant Hill 64-44, and Westfair Christian Academy hammered Illinois Central Christian 60-21.

Tonight, we head south.

Jacksonville plays on the road at Bethalto, meeting Civic Memorial.

WLDS will carry the game live, starting with the pregame show about 6:45.

Meanwhile, we head south to Greenfield, where the Tigers will host South County. WEAI will carry that game live, starting about 7.

Elsewhere, Routt will host Southwestern, Triopia stays home for Payson, West Central heads south to Calhoun, ISD is at Mendon Unity, New Berlin welcomes Pawnee, Beardstown is at Liberty, Pleasant Plains hosts St Teresa, Brown County stays home for Havana, Pittsfield is at Griggsville Perry, and Rushville entertains Lewistown.

In Central State Eight action, Southeast heads to Decatur MacArthur, SHG visits Urbana, Lanphier goes to Peoria Manual, Glenwood goes to Peoria, and Springfield is at Bloomington.

In girls’ play, JHS hosts Rochester at the Bowl, Greenfield Northwestern welcomes in Lincolnwood, Porta/AC plays at Midwest Central, and Auburn welcomes South Fork.

The JHS wrestling team hosts Taylorville, and Williamsville.