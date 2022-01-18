Tuesday Sports

By Gary Scott on January 18, 2022 at 6:49am

Calhoun tripped ISD last night 74-20, and North Mac stopped Riverton 57-55.

In girls’ basketball last night, Carrollton rolled North Greene 48-19, North Mac defeated Southwestern 34-31, and Porta/AC beat Maroa Forsyth 50-35.

We have games on both WLDS and WEAI tonight.

Jacksonville plays at Decatur Eisenhower, and WLDS will carry the game live, starting about 6:45. The Griggsville Perry-Routt game has been postponed due to COVID at Griggsville-Perry. That means we will broadcast the game at Triopia with Brown County. Pregame on WEAI at 7:10.

Elsewhere, South County hosts Pawnee, Greenfield Northwestern goes to Pleasant Hill, Porta/AC plays at AC Central against Mount Pulaski, ISD heads for Western, New Berlin welcomes Tri City, Auburn plays at Pittsfield, and North Greene travels to Carrollton.

In Central State Eight action, Decatur MacArthur plays at Normal U High, Glenwood is at Rochester,

In girls’ action tonight, Jacksonville hosts Decatur Eisenhower, and Beardstown heads for New Berlin.