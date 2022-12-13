Tuesday Sports

By Gary Scott on December 13, 2022 at 9:04am

Pleasant Hill lost to Payson 66-23 last night. And, Carrollton was clipped by Carlinville 48-45.

In girls’ action, Routt was thumped by Brown County 64-35, West Central lost to Camp Point 50-30, Triopia was stopped by Carrollton 52-24, Auburn beat New Berlin-South County 47-39, North Mac tripped Southwestern 55-28, Pittsfield held off Liberty 48-33, and Pleasant Plains knocked off Normal U High 54-22.

In wrestling last night, JHS downed Taylorville and Lincoln.

Tonight, we are on the road with games from Springfield and Waverly. JHS plays at Southeast, and we will broadcast the game starting with the pregame about 6:45 on WLDS.

On WEAI, we head to Waverly, where South County plays GNW. The pregame show begins at 7:10.

Elsewhere, West Central welcomes Calhoun, Triopia plays at Payson, North Greene is home for ISD, Beardstown welcomes Liberty, Pleasant Plains is at Decatur St Teresa, Western welcomes Camp Point, Brown County plays at Havana, and Rushville Industry travels to Lewistown.

In Central State Eight action, SHG goes to Rochester, Normal U High plays at Springfield, Decatur Eisenhower heads crosstown for MacArthur, and Lanphier hosts Glenwood.

In girls’ action, JHS hosts Southeast, and, Brown County welcomes Liberty.