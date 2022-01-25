Tuesday Sports

By Benjamin Cox on January 25, 2022 at 5:30am

Beardstown lost to Calhoun at the Triopia Tournament last night 54-52, and Carrollton beat Astoria 56-40.

Tonight, Midwest Central plays Rushville-Industry at 6, followed by Triopia and Calhoun at 7:30. WEAI will have the second game live, starting with the pregame show about 7:15PM.

On WLDS, we will carry the JHS game at Decatur-MacArthur. The pregame begins at 6:45.

In other boys’ action last night, Brown County beat Mendon-Unity 63-52.

At the Carrollton Lady Hawk Invitational Tournament last night, Carrollton defeated Gateway Legacy 47-44. Marquette beat Jerseyville 61-32 in the second game. Both move on to play in the semifinals on Thursday.

Tonight in Carrollton, West Central plays Metro East-Lutheran at 5, Routt meets Nokomis at 6:30, and GNW plays Calhoun at 8.

In other girls action, East Alton-Wood River beat North Greene 49-40; Pittsfield topped Triopia 48-28, Auburn won over Gillespie 47-43, Quincy-Notre Dame crushed Rushville-Industry 83-18, Brown County won against Pleasant Hill 66-25, South County defeated Staunton 39-35, and SHG stopped Lanphier 60-38 to take the Springfield City Tournament title.

Tonight, the JHS Girls host Decatur-MacArthur and North Greene heads to Kincaid.

In other boys’ action tonight, Routt goes to Liberty, West Central hosts Griggsville-Perry at Winchester, South County goes to Nokomis, PORTA A/C is at New Berlin, GNW visits ISD, Payson-Seymour is at Brown County, Pittsfield stays home against Camp Point, and Auburn welcomes Calvary.

In Central State 8 action, Rochester heads for Decatur-Eisenhower, and Normal U High goes to Glenwood.

JHS Wrestling picked up two victories last night over Riverton and Carlinville.

The Routt girls’ bowling team defeated Decatur MacArthur. And, the JHS boys’ swim team is at Lincoln.