Tuesday Sports

By Benjamin Cox on February 1, 2022 at 9:57am

It was a light schedule yesterday in local sports, but not so tonight.

Yesterday in boys’ action Lanphier lost to Rochester 61-53. It was Rochester’s first win against Lanphier since 2015. Carrollton lost to Griggsville-Perry 59-57 at home.

In girls’ action, PORTA A/C won on the road in Auburn 67-41, South County slipped by Carlinville 53-43, Greenfield-Northwestern won over North Greene 58-31, Litchfield defeated North Mac 47-30, and Glenwood beat Southeast 46-37.

Tonight, we’ll have two games on the air.

Lanphier visits Jacksonville at the Bowl at 7. Pre-game show is scheduled for around 6:45 on WLDS.

On WEAI, Routt goes on the road to Bluffs to play West Central at 6:30. Our pre-game show is set for around 6:15. The JV game start time has been bumped up due to the weather.

Elsewhere, Calhoun visits Triopia. The JV game at Triopia has been bumped up to 5PM, with varsity scheduled to start at 6:30 due to the incoming weather.

Also in the area tonight, North Mac comes to South County, Brussels goes to North Greene, Griggsville-Perry locks up at Pleasant Hill, Liberty goes to Western, Pleasant Plains visits Beardstown, Greenfield-Northwestern heads to Carrollton, Pittsfield is at Payson, New Berlin goes up to Williamsville, and Athens meets PORTA A/C.

In the Central State 8, Decatur-MacArthur is at Springfield High, Decatur-Eisenhower visits SHG, Normal U-High pays a visit to Rochester, and Glenwood is at Southeast.

In girls action, Brown County heads down to Greenfield-Northwestern and Beardstown visits Liberty.

The Illinois College men’s and women’s basketball team receive a visit from Monmouth at home, with tip-off in the men’s game set for 5:30.