Tuesday Sports

By Gary Scott on February 8, 2022 at 6:35am

We have two games in town tonight.

Jacksonville stays in town tonight to play Springfield in a CS8 game. The pregame show on WLDS will be at 6:45.

On WEAI, we go to Routt to the Alton Marquette game. The pregame show starts about 7:15.

Elsewhere, Triopia and North Greene play at Virginia, South County welcomes Griggsville Perry, Porta/AC plays at Riverton, West Central welcomes Payson, Carrollton plays at home against Jersey Community High, North Mac invites over Lincolnwood, Beardstown is at Pittsfield, New Berlin stays home to play Mount Pulaski, Auburn is home to play Pleasant Plains, Rushville Industry travels to West Prairie, Calhoun plays at Pleasant Hill, and Brown County brings in Western.

In Central State Eight action, Glenwood goes to Decatur Eisenhower, Decatur MacArthur plays at SHG, and Lanphier is at Normal U High.

On the girls’ side, Jacksonville heads for Springfield High, Triopia plays at Pawnee, and Greenfield Northwestern welcomes in Southwestern.

In boys’ action last night, Greenfield Northwestern dropped Southwestern 63-43, and Normal U held off Rochester 69-47.

In girls’ play, JHS lost to Normal U High 44-33, Routt defeated Auburn 45-27, North Greene lost to Triopia 71-44, Porta/AC beat Calvary 58-31, Liberty downed Pleasant Hill 38-25, and New Berlin/South County dropped Nokomis 50-42.

In college action, IC downed Beloit in men’s action 91-68, and the women also won 70-64.