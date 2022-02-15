Tuesday Sports

By Gary Scott on February 15, 2022 at 6:43am

Post season girls’ basketball started last night.

At Lutheran, top seeded Greenfield-Northwestern rolled Lutheran 53-30, 4th seeded Routt stopped Kincaid 61-43.

At Lewiston, number 2 seed Brown County beat Lewistown 63-41. Pittsfield was eliminated by Staunton 49-44. Beardstown fell to Illini West 47-14. Southeastern eliminated Porta/AC 45-28.

Jacksonville lost to Taylorville on the road last night 56-37.

In other boys’ action, South County beat Mount Olive 45-44, and Glenwood was tripped by Bartonville Limestone 67-63.

Tonight, we have another JHS game on WEAI. Jacksonville is on the road at Jerseyville. The pregame begins at 6:45.

Elsewhere, South County plays at Springfield Lutheran, Triopia heads for Griggsville Perry, New Berlin is at Pleasant Plains, Beardstown plays north at Lewistown, Brown County stays home to play Pleasant Hill, Pittsfield welcomes Calhoun, Western welcomes Mendon Unity to Barry, and Greenfield Northwestern is at Lincolnwood.

In games involving Central State Eight schools, Decatur MacArthur hosts Lincoln, Southeast welcomes Normal U, and Springfield plays at Cahokia.

Jacksonville opens its post season run on the road tonight at Springfield. Other girls’ post season play finds Carrollton meeting Triopia at 6, followed by Calhoun and West Central at 7:30 at Bluffs.