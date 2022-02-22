Tuesday Sports

By Gary Scott on February 22, 2022 at 6:32am

Routt resumes play in girls’ post season basketball tonight.

Routt will play Carlyle at 6 tonight at Bunker Hill. The second game tonight is Calhoun and Okawville.

At Brimfield, Brown County plays the host school in the second game at 7:30 tonight. Mendon Unity and Elmwood play in the first game.

The winner of the Jacksonville regional, Decatur MacArthur plays Lincoln at 6 tonight in Lincoln.

The Illinois College men’s basketball team could clinch a spot in the post season Midwest Conference tournament with a win tonight in Galesburg against Knox College.