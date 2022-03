By Gary Scott on March 1, 2022 at 6:00am

The North Greene boys’ sectional tournament opens tonight.

Liberty plays Waterloo Gibault at 7 tonight. Routt will play Metro East Lutheran tomorrow night at the same time.

Elsewhere, Auburn plays Bloomington Central Catholic at Stanford Olympia, SHG meets Champaign Centennial at Danville, Glenwood plays Centralia at Highland and Peoria Christian meets Lewiston at Abingdon.