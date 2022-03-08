Tuesday Sports

By Gary Scott on March 8, 2022 at 6:33am

Liberty held off Southeastern to advance to Champaign last night at the JHS Bowl.

Liberty beat Southeastern 49-42.

Liberty next plays Scales Mound, a 55-41 winner over Chicago Marshall last night. The game will be Thursday in Champaign.

Elsewhere, SHG eliminated East St Louis 60-50 at the Bank of Springfield Center super sectional. SHG will meet St Ignatius of Chicago on Friday. St Ignatius went double overtime to beat St Patricks last night 50-49.

In the other game in Springfield last night, Bloomington Central Catholic fell to Monticello 62-44. And, Quincy is done after falling to Bolingbrook 49-42.

In other action, Illinois College fell to the University of Northwestern in baseball 9-7. The IC softball team downed Marian U 8-0 and lost to Hiram College 13-1.

The softball team meets Penn State Berks and Catholic University today.