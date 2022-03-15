Tuesday Sports

By Gary Scott on March 15, 2022 at 6:49am

High School baseball yesterday saw Triopia stop Illini West 10-9, and North Mac beat Greenville 5-1.

Softball action left Triopia with a win over Illini West 16-6, and Carrollton a 20-0 winner over Bunker Hill.

In soccer, Beardstown shut out Taylorville 7-0.

JHS hosts Decatur in soccer today.

In baseball, Triopia stays home to play Camp Point, and Carrollton welcomes West Central.

In softball, Carrollton stays home to play West Central.

And, the Illinois College baseball team hosts Blackburn College in a doubleheader this afternoon.